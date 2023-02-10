Official: Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract

How’s your Friday going? Good? Good! Not good? Well, here’s something to cure that problem.

Thiago Silva has signed a new contract with Chelsea, extending his stay through the end of next season, to June 2024. Officially official!

See? All is good.

“I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues. When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.” -Thiago Silva; source: Chelsea FC

I’ve run out of superlatives a long time ago for Thiago, who continues to amaze at every turn. We may be in the middle of a momentous rebuild, spending untold amounts on some of the best and brightest young talents in world football, but the man nearly twice the age of many of these whippersnappers remains perhaps our most important player — and certainly the most consistently excellent. The list of world class players at Chelsea starts with Thiago Silva, and ends not much further after his name.

“We’re delighted that Thiago has decided to continue with Chelsea. He’s a world-class talent, as he’s proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward. “We’re thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead!” -Behdad Eghbali & Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

The 38-year-old, who might as well be a 28-year-old, recently passed 100 appearances for Chelsea. Here’s to next 100!

Congrats and thank you, Thiago.