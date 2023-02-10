West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.

The return of João Félix from suspension could be key in that regard, though we will likely be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who appears to have been M.I.A. all week and potentially edging closer to a move to LAFC.

Mateo Kovačić being back in training is another welcome development, and the likes of Denis Zakaria and Wesley Fofana are getting close as well. Reece James started last week and appears to have avoided any setbacks. Same goes for Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, though the latter made only a brief cameo.

N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Édouard Mendy, and Armando Broja remain out.

Choose wisely.

