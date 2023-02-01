Chelsea confirm Enzo Fernández squad number

Enzo Fernández has landed at Chelsea, signed, confirmed, and delivered for a Premier League-record fee and with Premier League-record expectations.

He’s now also gone through the usual first steps for new arrivals, including the posing with the shirt, which revealed that he will be wearing the No.5 and will be going by his first name on it, Enzo, rather than the last, Fernández. Premier League rules state that you have to go by your last name, unless you come in from a league where you had something other than your last name on your shirt — Enzo went by ‘Enzo’ for Benfica (No.13) and by ‘E.Fernández’ for Argentina (No.24).

The No.5 shirt was only vacant for a day, with Jorginho relinquishing it after leaving for Arsenal on transfer deadline day (where he will wear the No.20). Prior to Jorgi, the No.5 was mostly associated with Michael Essien as well as Frank Leboeuf. Kurt Zouma, Alexei Smertin, and Erland Johnsen also wore it for a spell.

“I am grateful to Chelsea and its ownership for doing everything they could to make me a part of this project. I’m happy and excited to join the Pride of London, to play in the best league in the world and to compete for the biggest trophies. I can’t wait to play in front of our fans and help my teammates on and off the pitch.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Chelsea FC

Enzo, like all our January signings, should be available for Friday’s game against Fulham. (We have some registration concerns and limits for the Champions League, but those don’t apply for the Premier League.)