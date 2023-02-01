Chelsea U18 head coach Ed Brand leaves to join Jody Morris at Swindon Town

Former Chelsea player, coach, assistant Jody Morris was appointed Swindon Town manager yesterday, taking over the position that was vacated when Scott Lindsey decamped to Crawley Town a few weeks ago ...and Lindsey had been in the job only since the summer!

Despite the tumultuous nature of their coaching situation, Swindon currently sit sixth in League Two (fourth tier) and are well on course to qualify for at least the promotion playoffs. Perhaps Morris can guide them a few ranks higher even.

Morris had been out of football management since getting the sack at Chelsea alongside Frank Lampard two years ago, having decided to look for his own opportunities after working as Lampard’s assistant at Derby County as well.

But speaking of working relationships, Morris’s own trusty assistant, Ed Brand, has answered the call and has now left his role as Chelsea U18 head coach. Chelsea have not yet named a permanent successor for him. Morris and Brand worked together for several years in the Academy, leading the U18s to back-to-back FA Youth Cup and U18 Premier League titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, rarely losing a game (before Morris went to Derby, with Brand staying on at Chelsea). This will be their first appointment together in non-youth football.

Marcel Lavinier is the only current ex-Chelsea player in the Swindon Town squad. Perhaps we can help them out with some loanees in the future.