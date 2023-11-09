David Datro Fofana finally breaks goalscoring drought for Union Berlin!

A win may remain elusive, but after twelve (12!) straight defeats (in all competitions) — three whole months! — including the last five without even scoring a goal, Union Berlin managed come out not on the losing end in last night’s Champions League group stage game in Napoli.

Union did fall behind in the first half, but managed to equalize early in the second half, and then hang on to the share of the spoils.

And that equalizer wasn’t only significant for the team, but for the goalscorer himself as well, for whom it was his first of the season. That’s right, David Datro Fofana has finally broken his duck! BEHOLD:

This was Fofana’s second start since the whole handshake-incident with the Union head coach, which resulted in a one-game “suspension” by the team for the Chelsea loanee. So hopefully that’s all now completely smoothed over, and maybe Union can even get a win one of these days!