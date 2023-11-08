1. COLE PALMER (7.6)

I know these are supposed to be about the in-game performances, but two moments stood out in the post-match interview from young Cole Palmer. First, when he told Nico Jackson that he just needs to work harder in training to keep the goals coming, and second when he was like “well, no, it IS actually easier to play against nine than eleven”.

Especially when you’re Cole Palmer, he might’ve added.

Sky interviewer: Does it almost become more difficult playing against 9?



Cole Palmer: Well, obviously it's easier playing against 9



— Alan Holohan (@AlanHooly) November 6, 2023

So, another goal from the penalty spot, and another assist for Palmer, who wins his fourth Man of the Match award in a row.

With that accomplishment, he joins the likes of Eden Hazard, Juan Mata, Willian, and Christian Pulisic as the only players to maintain the public’s favor for that long in the grand 11-year history of our Community Ratings.

For what it’s worth, Pulisic has the record with six in a row during Project Restart (would go on to notch 8-in-9 and 9-in-11); while Willian once also managed 7-in-8 (in 2015-16). Eden Hazard’s best run was 7-in-9 (early in 2018-19).

2. NICOLAS JACKSON (7.5)

Goals are goals, and will always be goals, and Nico got three of them, doubling his season-total in the process.

3. RAHEEM STERLING (7.2)

Sterling continues to be a mildly majorly frustrating player, capable of both the sublime and the sublimely flabbergasting, like that pass on the 3-v-2. But hey, that [FUN]-up tempted Destiny Udogie into a second yellow card-worthy tackle, so maybe Sterling was just playing 4D chess.

vs. SPURS (PL, A, W 4-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Palmer (7.6), Jackson (7.5), Sterling (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Caicedo (6.9), Gallagher (6.9), James (6.7), Silva (6.7), Cucurella (6.6, sub), Sánchez (6.4), Disasi (6.0), Enzo (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gusto (5.5, sub), Mudryk (5.5, sub), Colwill (5.4), Ugochukwu (5.4, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL