Enzo Fernández allays injury fears after Spurs knock

Enzo Fernández has been nearly ever-present for Chelsea since his arrival at the club in January, but on Monday night, he was withdrawn before the hour-mark with what looked like a knock to his ankle.

Enzo presumably picked up the injury from the red card tackle in the first half by his international teammate Cristian Romero, who would eventually get his marching orders from referee Michael Oliver following a VAR review. Cole Palmer made no mistake in converting the resulting penalty, setting Chelsea on our way to a dramatic, amusing, possibly momentous victory.

And thankfully it sounds like Enzo’s knock isn’t too significant, with the midfielder himself confirming on social media that he’s working on recovering for the weekend, when Manchester City come to town to try to dampen our current mood heading into the last international break of the year.

“Thank you for all your messages. I am good, working in my recovery to get to the weekend in the best way.” -Enzo Fernández; source: Instagram

We’re a much better team with Enzo on the pitch than without him, so hopefully he will indeed be good to go.