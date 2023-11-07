Andy Myers leaves Chelsea technical coaching role to join Joe Edwards at Millwall

Prior to last night’s game, Chelsea confirmed the departure of long-time Academy coach (and former player) Andy Myers, who has joined newly appointed (and former fellow Chelsea man) Joe Edwards at Millwall as assistant.

This is the first head coaching appointment in senior football for Edwards, still just 37, whom we last saw as assistant to Frank Lampard during their ill-fated caretaker tenure at the Bridge in the second half of last season. Edwards had been with Lampard at Everton, too (and obviously Chelsea, the first time around) and was part of Thomas Tuchel’s staff during our Champions League-winning season, but before all that, he was also a highly successful head coach in the Chelsea Academy, where he was assisted by Myers.

Myers also had spells in charge of our U18, U19, and U23 sides — winning our, so far only, PL2 title in 2019-20 — before transitioning to a “loan technical coaching” role after the 2021-22 season (with Mark Robinson coming in from Wimbledon to take over the U23s).

So now Myers and Edwards reunite on the other side of London, where they will be hoping to turn around Millwall’s fortunes. They currently sit 18th in the Championship, having won just two of their last eleven matches. Millwall sacked head coach Gary Rowett a few weeks ago after four years in charge.

Good luck, Joe & Andy!