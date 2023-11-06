 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Welcome to the Pochettino Derby! Combined with the two teams’ current standings, this is one of the weirder editions of this usually quite one-sided derby. But things haven’t gone in our favor much lately.

So no time like the present to change all that to something much more familiar and comfortable.

Here we go!

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (4-3-3):
Vicario | Udogie, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro | Sarr, Bissouma | Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski | Son (c)

Substitutes from: Forster, Royal, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentacur, Lo Celso, Richarlison, Bryan

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi, James (c) | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrovic, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Mudryk, Washington

Date / Time: Monday, November 6, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)
Venue: New Three-ish Point Lane, London, N17
Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

