Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the Pochettino Derby! Combined with the two teams’ current standings, this is one of the weirder editions of this usually quite one-sided derby. But things haven’t gone in our favor much lately.

So no time like the present to change all that to something much more familiar and comfortable.

Here we go!

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (4-3-3):

Vicario | Udogie, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro | Sarr, Bissouma | Johnson, Maddison, Kulusevski | Son (c)

Substitutes from: Forster, Royal, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Bentacur, Lo Celso, Richarlison, Bryan

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi, James (c) | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrovic, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Mudryk, Washington

Date / Time: Monday, November 6, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: New Three-ish Point Lane, London, N17

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!