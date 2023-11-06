Mauricio Pochettino might have a few tough decisions to make for tonight’s derby against Spurs, but the WAGNH Community seem quite clear in what we would like to see. Only one of the eleven players voted in as starters come in with less than 75% of the ballots cast in their favor.

That one player is Marc Cucurella, who gets the nod ahead of Benoît Badiashile, 57-to-51, in the back four, meaning a center back partnership of Levi Colwill and Thiago Silva. Axel Disasi, one of the minutes-leaders on the team, comes in as the number-four center back at just 36%.

The other big decision facing us tonight is how to arrange the attacking players, but the votes overwhelmingly favor a strikerless look (i.e. Cole Palmer as the false-nine), with Nicolas Jackson (38%) on the bench.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (51%)

Sánchez (90%) | Cucurella (57%), Colwill (83%), Silva (78%), James (90%) | Enzo (98%), Caicedo (96%) | Mudryk (75%), Gallagher (84%), Sterling (89%) | Palmer (97%)