Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Assignments this season in the Premier League don’t get much tougher than Spurs and Manchester City, back-to-back, but that is precisely the gauntlet we have to somehow squeeze through with our sanities intact before the last international break of the year arrives.

First up, the league leaders, away, with the added side-drama of Mauricio Pochettino going back to Tottenham for the first time since his sacking four years ago. Ange Postecoglou may have them flying high at the moment, but Poch remains undoubtedly their greatest manager of the modern era. Is his legacy now tainted, just like when José Mourinho went to N17? His reception could be a bit frosty.

And that could turn hostile should Chelsea actually manage to get a result here. That might require a fair bit of luck and some changing fortunes in front of goal ...and perhaps some tactical tweaking as well. Who plays of the four healthy center backs? Do we go with attacking full backs? Do we play an actual striker or go with a false-nine? Our injury list is still long, but still shorter than it’s been for much of the season.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)