 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Ashley Lawrence’s first ever Chelsea goal makes it 4-0 against Aston Villa!

Barrage

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new

Great play from Chelsea Women’s Erin Cuthbert to win possession back from Aston Villa and launch Jessie Fleming on the right flank. The Canadian attacker does prefer the assist in this situation, crossing it to new signing Ashley Lawrence so the fellow countrywoman can score her first ever goal for the Blues.

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History