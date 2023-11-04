WATCH: Ashley Lawrence’s first ever Chelsea goal makes it 4-0 against Aston Villa!

GOOOOAAALLLLLL

4-0

Ashley Lawrence gets on the score sheet

Jessie Fleming assist

Goal made in Canada #CFCW pic.twitter.com/UzLuBUhkcw — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) November 4, 2023

Great play from Chelsea Women’s Erin Cuthbert to win possession back from Aston Villa and launch Jessie Fleming on the right flank. The Canadian attacker does prefer the assist in this situation, crossing it to new signing Ashley Lawrence so the fellow countrywoman can score her first ever goal for the Blues.