Chelsea Women look to keep their unbeaten streak going as they travel to Bescot Stadium in Walsall to face Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League. While the Villans are in far from good form, having failed to record a single point thus far this season, the WSL is nearly at the point where there are no easy matches even for top sides like us.

Still there’s enough room and talent in our squad to allow rotation from manager Emma Hayes’ starting eleven today. Even when not going with the presumably strongest lineup we can muster, Emma’s selection should suffice to see Villa out at their turf so Chelsea can get the three points on the road.

Aston Villa starting eleven:

Van Domselaar | Mayling, Patten, Staniforth, Lehmann, Nobbs, Daly (c), Turner, Blindkilde, Hanson, Pacheco

Substitutes from: Leat, Corsie, McLoughlin, Salmon, Mullett, Leon

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Berger | Périsset, Bright (c), Carter, Charles | Cuthbert, Nusken | Kaneryd, Kirby, Fleming | Fishel

Substitutes from: Musovic, Nouwen, Ingle, Lawrence, Mjelde, Kerr, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 12:30 GMT; 8:30am EDT; 6pm IST

Venue: Bescot Stadium, Walsall, UK

Referee: Abi Byrne

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); CBS Sports (USA); none (India); W-Sport (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky GO (UK); none (USA); none (India); none (NGA)

Let’s do this!