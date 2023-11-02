Chelsea drawn against Newcastle United in quarterfinals of Carabao Cup

Chelsea took another step closer to a potential trophy on Wednesday night, dispatching second tier opposition without too much trouble in the end — even if we probably made harder work of the task than it was absolutely necessary — to reach the quarterfinals of the League Cup. It’s the second time in the last three seasons we’ve gotten this far, and the fourth in the last seven, so at least we’re maintaining some standards in this case.

However, things will get markedly more difficult in the next round, with Newcastle United awaiting us next, as confirmed by the quarterfinal draw last night. Newcastle have dispatched Manchester City and Manchester United to get to this point, so they are unlikely to be phased by a trip to Stamford Bridge.

That said, with many of the big guns fallen by the wayside already, if we can navigate past the Magpies, we might be sitting pretty indeed for some silware.

The quarterfinal draw, in full, is as follows. Matches will be played December 19 and 20. Funnily enough, the only two non-Premier League teams get to face each other, which is cool:

Everton vs. Fulham

CHELSEA vs. Newcastle United

Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs. West Ham United