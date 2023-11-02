The Daily Hilario: Thursday

Lol
“I don’t think he’ll last and I’m not sure he wants to. I don’t see a happy environment.”— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 1, 2023
“Some of the players he’s spent £60/70m on I wouldn’t have had at Huddersfield!” @WarnockOfficial questions if Erik ten Hag even wants to be at #MUFC right now. pic.twitter.com/vIODCpywfA
Rob Mackenzie has left Aston Villa and will join Tottenham as chief scout next week - linking back up with Johan Lange, who has made the same move. Mackenzie has worked at Tottenham before in the past #thfc— Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 1, 2023
8.3 - Cole Palmer is averaging 8.3 progressive passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season, the most of any player to start at least four games.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2023
8.3 - Cole Palmer
8.0 - Kieran Trippier
6.4 - James Maddison
6.4 - Billy Gilmour
6.4 - Pervis Estupiñán
