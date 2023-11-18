WATCH: Lauren James completes a hat-trick to make it 4-1 Chelsea against Liverpool!

A hat-trick for James— Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 18, 2023
On fire today #BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/p0UyBnH0gc
It’s Lauren James’ world and we’re all just living in it. An amazing run and dribble from Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd who just got on the pitch from the bench slices the entire Liverpool defence open. Sjoeke Nüsken and Lauren both arrive to get the ball into the back of the net, with the latter hitting the shot to complete her hat-trick.
Loading comments...