WATCH: Lauren James completes a hat-trick to make it 4-1 Chelsea against Liverpool!

Magician

By Fellipe Miranda
It’s Lauren James’ world and we’re all just living in it. An amazing run and dribble from Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd who just got on the pitch from the bench slices the entire Liverpool defence open. Sjoeke Nüsken and Lauren both arrive to get the ball into the back of the net, with the latter hitting the shot to complete her hat-trick.

