WATCH: Aggie Beever-Jones gets Chelsea back in the lead against Liverpool! 2-1!

She cannot stop scoring at the moment!@AggieBjones heads home at Stamford Bridge #BarclaysWSL @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/JgauLFtaES — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 18, 2023

After Jess Carter’s own goal, Chelsea Women did what they could to get themselves back in the lead.

With massive help (yet again) from Lauren James, the Blues breached Liverpool’s defence with a run and a floating cross to the far post which met Aggie Beever-Jones. The fellow Chelsea academy product scored from a nice header to get us a second goal today at the Bridge.