She's making a habit of this!



James slots home for @ChelseaFCW #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/sfjZhxJGCy — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 18, 2023

She just makes it all look so easy. A simple flick to misdirect her marker is enough to get Chelsea’s Lauren James enough separation in the box to get a good shot across the goalkeeper. 1-0 to the Blues against Liverpool!