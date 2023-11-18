This is the first of two back-to-back matches Chelsea Women will hold at Stamford Bridge, the second being the women in Blue hosting Paris FC for the Women’s Champions League. But the focus today is on Liverpool, a team that have markedly improved over the last few seasons.

Chelsea sit at first place in the Women’s Super League table on a three-point advantage over Arsenal and no defeats thus far this season. Liverpool have grown a reputation of being wet blankets to WSL’s big clubs, and there will be little room for mistakes if we are to keep the streak going by beating them today.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Musovic | Périsset, Mjelde (c), Carter, Charles | Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken | James, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Substitutes from: Berger, Hampton, Fishel, Nouwen, Lawrence, Kirby, Fleming, Kaneryd, Buchanan

Liverpool starting lineup (3-4-3):

Laws | Clark, Bonner, Fisk | Koivisto, Höbinger, Nagano, Hinds (c) | Van de Sander, Haug, Holland

Substitutes from: Micah, Parry, Kearns, Lundgaard, Taylor, Lawley, Kiernan, Enderby, Flint

Date / Time: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 13.30 GMT; 8:30am ET; 7pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, UK

Referee: Kirsty Dowle

On TV: BBC One (UK); CBS Sports (US); elsewhere

Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); none (US)

Let’s do this!