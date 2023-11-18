 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Back at the Bridge, part I

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
/ new
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

This is the first of two back-to-back matches Chelsea Women will hold at Stamford Bridge, the second being the women in Blue hosting Paris FC for the Women’s Champions League. But the focus today is on Liverpool, a team that have markedly improved over the last few seasons.

Chelsea sit at first place in the Women’s Super League table on a three-point advantage over Arsenal and no defeats thus far this season. Liverpool have grown a reputation of being wet blankets to WSL’s big clubs, and there will be little room for mistakes if we are to keep the streak going by beating them today.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Musovic | Périsset, Mjelde (c), Carter, Charles | Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken | James, Kerr, Beever-Jones

Substitutes from: Berger, Hampton, Fishel, Nouwen, Lawrence, Kirby, Fleming, Kaneryd, Buchanan

Liverpool starting lineup (3-4-3):
Laws | Clark, Bonner, Fisk | Koivisto, Höbinger, Nagano, Hinds (c) | Van de Sander, Haug, Holland

Substitutes from: Micah, Parry, Kearns, Lundgaard, Taylor, Lawley, Kiernan, Enderby, Flint

Date / Time: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 13.30 GMT; 8:30am ET; 7pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6, UK
Referee: Kirsty Dowle

On TV: BBC One (UK); CBS Sports (US); elsewhere
Streaming: BBC iPlayer (UK); none (US)

Let’s do this!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History