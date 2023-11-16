Young Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos had done little else other than impress throughout much of 2022 and 2023, with the youngster making his move to Chelsea after playing a key role in Vasco Da Gama’s promotion campaign in 2022.

He would then return to Vasco on loan, while also starring for Brazil’s U20 national team, captaining them to the U20 South American Championships crown, while also finishing as the tournament’s top goalscorer.

Santos then joined up with Chelsea properly in the summer, and continued impressing in his preseason appearances, before heading out on loan to recently promoted Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest. But there his upward trajectory has come to a sudden stall.

Santos has made just one (1) Premier League appearance, lasting about seven (7) minutes, and just one start altogether, in their lone League Cup match, a 1-0 defeat to Burnley. Despite a few reassurances from the Forest brass, Santos’s prospects of playtime haven’t improved, and they don’t really look like improving anytime soon.

And so, in perhaps the most obvious of transfer rumors, Chelsea are “considering” a recall for the teenager in January, according to the Evening Standard.

Surely this is a simple and obvious decision to make, and the sooner the better.