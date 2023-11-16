Official: Chelsea appoint Casper Stylsvig as Chief Revenue Officer

Chelsea’s transformation behind the scenes continues (culminates?) with the official appointment of Casper Stylsvig as our new Chief Revenue Officer. This move has been rumored since the end of August, but it is now officially official.

“Casper is a great addition to our leadership team, bringing extensive commercial and football experience to his role. I’m very pleased to welcome him to Chelsea.” -Chris Jurasek, CEO; source: Chelsea FC

Stylsvig’s experience is certainly extensive, with over a decade spent working for the likes of Manchester United, Fulham, and most recently AC Milan, where he had been credited with a significant positive turnaround in the club’s finances and revenues. He also played a key role at the cash-generating machine of Old Trafford, so hopefully he can achieve similar successes at Chelsea as well.

“I’m delighted to be joining Chelsea at a hugely exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to working with talented colleagues as part of the world-class team that has been built at Chelsea.” -Casper Stylsvig; source: Chelsea FC

Chelsea have made several false starts in terms of reorganizing our commercial operation, including the highly visible failure to secure front-of-shirt sponsorship until months into the new season. Hopefully the new team with Jurasek, Stylsvig, and whoever else can make sure things are running smoothly (and profitably!) in the future.