Chelsea can’t expect easy matches from the Women’s Champions League this season, as our other opponents in the group Paris FC and BK Häcken are showing in a fairly even game today. We can even look at beginning with the hardest game on paper for us, a trip to Spain to face Real Madrid at Estádio Alfredo Di Stefano, as a way to get out of our systems any questions on whether we’re fit to fight against top European competition this year.

Winning is a must.

Real Madrid starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Rodríguez | Hernández, Andrés (c), Kathellen, Carmona | Toletti, Abelleira | Castillo, Zornoza, Caicedo | Bruun

Substitutes from: Chavas, Tellez, Gálvez, Robles, Svava, Lopez, Raso, Olofsson, Oroz, Feller, Moller, Rodríguez

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Berger | Lawrence, Bright (c), Carter, Charles | Cuthbert, Nüsken | Kaneryd, Kirby, Fleming | Kerr

Substitutes from: Musovic, Hampton, Fishel, Nouwen, Ingle, James, Périsset, Mjelde, Buchanan, Cankovic, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3:00pm ET; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Estádio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Frida Nielsen

On TV: none (US); TNT Sports 1 (UK); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: DAZN (US); discovery+ (UK); none (India); none (NGA)

Let’s do this!