Levi Colwill withdraws from England squad with shoulder problem

Levi Colwill was a late scratch from Chelsea’s match against Manchester City on Sunday, with our ever-present defender surprisingly not even part of the matchday squad after featuring in every single match this season, starting all but one.

Word on Sunday night was that the 20-year-old had suffered some sort of shoulder injury during training, but he then still reported as normal to the national team, having received his latest call-up earlier in the week.

However, as per various reports including from the BBC, subsequent tests and medical checks conducted by the England medical team have led Colwill (and also Jude Bellingham) to withdraw from the squad. Earlier in the week, three others had withdrawn already (with one of them replaced by Cole Palmer). England, who have already qualified for Euro 2024, have not called up anyone else to replace Colwill and Bellingham.

Hopefully this indeed just some minor problem for young Colwill, though thankfully we do have pretty good cover for him at the back right now (with Benoit Badiashile back healthy and in need of gametime as well, for example).