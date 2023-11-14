Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City, Player Ratings: Ex-City almost axe City

1. RAHEEM STERLING (8.7)

Every time Sterling gets snubbed by the England national team, he seems to produce a dominant performance for us. So yeah, thank you, Gareth Southgate.

If Raheem could make such an impact more consistently, he would be an unstoppable force. This is his fourth Man of the Match; but he has just two other podium appearances.

Robert Sánchez plays the ball into Cole Palmer, who then makes an unbelievable turn and takes his space, then plays the ball into Raheem Sterling.. Who goes on to make an unbelievable run.



What a goal this would have been. pic.twitter.com/SUe6cqNFxE — ~ (@CFCdruw) November 13, 2023

2. COLE PALMER (8.4)

Another tremendous game from the youngster, and this one against the club and academy he called home for 15 years as well. Pep Guardiola had decent reasons to let him leave (including the arrival of his own breakout star in Jérémy Doku), but we certainly owe him a nice big thank you in this case. (Apparently we had targeted him as the replacement for Kai Havertz, which is looking like a great bit of business so far.)

Palmer has appeared in our top three in 10 of his 11 career Chelsea appearances (leading the team with 6 Man of the Match votes as well).

Cole Palmer - Every Goal and Assist so far. pic.twitter.com/VT0x5yEXko — #8 (@ftblchels) November 13, 2023

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.8)

After two ex-City boys, we get the homegrown Chelsea lad. Loving Gallagher’s story arc this season — not to mention his play — and hopefully for many more seasons beyond.

vs. MAN CITY (PL, H, W 4-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Sterling (8.7), Palmer (8.4)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Gallagher (7.8), James (7.4), Silva (7.3), Jackson (7.1), Sánchez (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Cucurella (6.9), Disasi (6.9), Broja (6.7, sub), Caicedo (6.4), Gusto (6.3, sub), Enzo (6.3), Mudryk (6.1, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Ugochukwu (5.7, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL