Robert Sánchez believes Chelsea can still finish in the top-four this season

The first trimester of the 2023-24 Premier League season is over, and Chelsea sit just tenth, well off the pace of the leading pack. Through twelve games, we’ve won just four and collected just 16 points — a 50-point pace for a 38-game season — and prior to our recent goal-explosion, we had been barely averaging a goal per game.

As things stand, we’re still ten points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, and nine points behind Aston Villa in fifth, the last guaranteed European spot.

But there’s still a long ways to go, and recent results have really given a solid boost to our confidence and belief. Could we yet get something out of this season? Robert Sánchez believes we can!

“We always think game-by-game but obviously we want as best as possible, get up to the top again, Europe, Champions League. If we keep doing what we’re doing and keep improving in every game and getting points in every game I think it is possible. It is a big ask [Champions League qualification] but we have the spirit, confidence, belief and we know the quality we have and I think we can get there.”

Sánchez certainly isn’t lacking for confidence, in either himself or his teammates. It’s the type of confidence that allows him to make the 1-v-1 save against Erling Haaland — and occasionally also overestimate his own passing abilities (though he’s cut down on those mistakes of late).

Another big Sanchez save! pic.twitter.com/Cq8dZZWJiV — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 13, 2023

Is he overestimating our chances overall? Maybe. But for him, the only way is up.

“We need time. It is a young team and we need time to get to know each other, build relationships and know strengths from different players. That is what we have been doing. You can see every game on the pitch we’ve been improving more and more and we are connecting and feeling good on the pitch now. We can only go higher. “Every game we’re improving and I think some games we’ve been unlucky [but] I’m feeling good. It is similar to what I have always been doing. The boys give me the options and I try to find the spare man. That is what I have to do... “My confidence is massive. I always trust in myself. I know my level and I know how good I am and how good the team is.” -Robert Sánchez; source: NBC Sports

So say we all.