Cole Palmer earns first senior England call-up

Gareth Southgate's latest England selection had more than a few people scratching their heads. One of the reasons, among the many, was the inclusion of James Maddison, who had picked up an injury against Chelsea last week.

Unsurprisingly, Maddison has now withdrawn, along with Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk, also due to injuries. And the three youngsters called up in their stead include a certain Cole Palmer, who's been lighting it up for Chelsea over the past few months.

We've been waiting for Palmer to get this call for a little while now, and it's certainly more than well deserved!

Ezri Konsa and Palmer's former Manchester City teammate Rico Lewis are the other fresh faces now included. Congrats to all of them!

(Still no Raheem Sterling of course, though I suppose there's at least some sense to these replacements, with Southgate looking at the next generation.)