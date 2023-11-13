Pochettino happy and ‘very, very proud’ as Chelsea come from behind three times against Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino was a bit drained, a bit “tired” as he put it, after yet another most-dramatic game, our second in the span of seven days, this time earning a 4-4 (!) draw — and Earning it with a capital E.

Football was much more the focus in this one, rather than VAR interventions and Spurs’ red cards and supposed moral victories, with Chelsea coming from behind not once, not twice, but three times against the current league-leaders. We went toe-to-toe with the absolute dominant force in the Premier League, and if this were a Hollywood boxing movie, it would’ve ended with a freeze-frame of the two teams mid-punch, about to knock each other out.

It was an epic heavyweight bout, to stay with the boxing metaphor, with Chelsea punching well above our (current) weight class. For all the praise Spurs got on Monday for playing a ridiculous high line against us, Chelsea showed in this one what praise-worthy approach is against favored opposition. Pochettino wanted us to be the “protagonists”, to be the heroes of our own story, and that’s precisely what we did. This Chelsea Cinematic Universe may have gotten started off with a few duds, but it looks like we’ve got a few blockbusters up our sleeves yet!

We talk a lot about character, confidence, belief, decision-making — qualities that young players need to build and develop over time, and through adversity, setbacks, trials, and tribulations. But also through successes, through performances and results like we’ve had this week.

“[I’m] very, very proud. So happy, the players deserve credit because this performance, this evening was amazing. You face a team that for for me is the best team in the world and yes too many circumstances that happen during the game that make me very proud because in the way that we manage the game was was really good. “[We] show that we have quality, show that we have good ideas in how we approach the game and the belief and the mentality. [We] wanted to win, wanted to be the protagonist. [We] showed the character, showed the mentality, showed that we have tools against a team like Manchester City that we can go for their goal and to dominate to have the capacity to create chances.”

Four points from six against Spurs and City. Would’ve been a bold bet to make after losing 2-0 at home to Brentford. Obviously, that sort of inconsistency is one of the biggest things holding us back, but just as with the qualities mentioned earlier, that’s something that will only come with time, with work, with practice, with repetition, with confidence, with team-building, with trust, with all the intangibles that define winning teams and none that plague losing ones.

We’re still in the phase of just building a foundation. But it’s looking like it could be a strong one.

“Of course [there are] always things to improve but it is the process when you want to build a journey, want to build a project from zero. “I think this [...] type of experience and games will improve our players and team a lot but now we need to use and to translate In the future. [And] maybe this is a starting point to start to build our confidence and to believe more in the way that we are working. I think today it’s about now to translate in the way that we are going to complete in the future. “[This] type of performance, we need to use for the future and we can go step by step and maybe jump two steps. Caution because today was a massive motivation and the fans and the crowd were amazing supporting us and we need the fans also to be excited in the games when we will face [other] teams here.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

We’re just getting started.