Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea made a bright start to the game, but a couple early half-chances came to nothing and then City settled into their possession game.

Neither side truly threatened however until a City counter against a shorthanded Chelsea (with Gallagher down with a knock) resulted in a very weak penalty given against Cucurella, who was adjudged to have dragged back Haaland. They were both holding each other before Haaland simply crumpled to the ground on a ball that he was never getting to, but VAR didn’t disagree. Haaland made no mistake from the spot.

Chelsea were back on lever terms quickly however, with Thiago Silva nodding in from a corner. And Chelsea remained in the ascendancy, threatening repeatedly before finding that second goal from who else but Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea were close to a third but it would be City who scored next, thanks to our own defensive breakdown on a corner: Manuel Akanji heading City level in first-half injury time.

The second half began in disastrous circumstances, with Haaland bundling an Álvarez ball over the line after Chelsea’s defense and midfield were asleep and easily exposed.

But we responded once again, surviving a few City opportunities to then equalize when Jackson pounced on a rebound that Ederson gave up from a Gallagher piledriver.

City would however have the final say, and a final giant slice of luck as Rodri’s shot was deflected by Silva into the back of our own net.

BUT WAIT! THERE WAS MORE!

Broja, just on a sub, won a penalty in added-on time, which Palmer hammered home against his old team. Amazing, amazing, amazing.

Carefree.

Just one change from Monday, with Cucurella starting for Colwill, who apparently picked up a minor shoulder problem.

4 points from 6 against Spurs & City: not bad!

Just the eight goals scored in the last two games!

Next up: international break; then Newcastle away on Nov 25

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: