WATCH: Aggie Beever-Jones adds a third for Chelsea against Everton, 3-0!

GOOOOOAAAALLL— Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) November 12, 2023
3-0
Aggie Beever Jones, for the third time this season, comes off the bench and scores!!!!
Fran Kirby's assist
Cobham #CFCW pic.twitter.com/uGIDsBDV4j
At this point in time we can consider this an ABJ classic. The young Chelsea Women attacker gets the ball from Fran Kirby and darts to the box. With a cutback inside the box she takes her marker out of contention and slots a great shot behind Everton’s goalkeeper for her third consecutive goal.
Loading comments...