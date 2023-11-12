 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Aggie Beever-Jones adds a third for Chelsea against Everton, 3-0!

By Fellipe Miranda
At this point in time we can consider this an ABJ classic. The young Chelsea Women attacker gets the ball from Fran Kirby and darts to the box. With a cutback inside the box she takes her marker out of contention and slots a great shot behind Everton’s goalkeeper for her third consecutive goal.

