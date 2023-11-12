Chelsea Women hold an enviable record against Everton, with our last defeat against them being a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup quarterfinal three years ago — a match postponed by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that was merely a bump in the road of several Chelsea victories otherwise.

Everton clearly kept in mind today their last result against Chelsea, when they were beaten 7-0 to help their fellow Blues claim the Women’s Super League for the fourth time in a row. They tried to mount some resistance in the first few minutes but soon fell to our ability in finding and exploiting any defensive gaps.

In one such play the Blues got themselves ahead in the scoreline. Sam Kerr backheeled the ball to Sjoeke Nüsken near the area, and the German midfielder put the ball back on her head.

While the Australian striker failed to dominate the ball, so did an Everton defender unaware of Jessie Fleming’s late arrival to the box. This mistake ended up being the perfect setup for Fleming to volley the ball into the back of the net for the first time this season.

GOALLLLLLL

1-0

Jessie Fleming opens the scoring.

Her first goal of the season#CFCW pic.twitter.com/B6f1naX9as — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) November 12, 2023

Chelsea tried to make the most out of the embattled Everton team who had put so much effort into holding onto the goalless draw. But once our approaches started to falter, the hosts began growing into the game and approaching Ann-Katrin Berger’s area with more tenacity.

Thanks to Berger’s efforts the Blues got to second half still in the lead. They would need to do much better if they were to hold and improve on such a slim advantage.

And do better, they did. With much improved midfield play, the Blues gave way less space and possession for Everton to work things out on their favour. Their advances got ever more dangerous until Sam Kerr finally sealed the deal with a box slide turned shot to get herself in the scoreline.

GOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!!!!

2-0

Sam Kerr scores our 2nd goal

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's assist#CFCW pic.twitter.com/voZ1BkS2IF — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) November 12, 2023

Subs coming in could have meant Chelsea were ready to take their foot off the gas pedal. But it really was otherwise, with the rested players making easy work out of Everton’s tiredness in trying to contain our offensive efforts.

Hence our third goal. Young attacker Aggie Beever-Jones got her third consecutive goal for Chelsea while coming from the bench.

GOOOOOAAAALLL

3-0

Aggie Beever Jones, for the third time this season, comes off the bench and scores!!!!

Fran Kirby's assist

Cobham #CFCW pic.twitter.com/uGIDsBDV4j — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) November 12, 2023

Carefree!