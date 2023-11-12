 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everton FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Blues vs. Blues

By Fellipe Miranda
Everton FC v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women´s Super League Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

It’s a busy Sunday afternoon for Chelsea today as the Women team take on Everton at the Merseyside, ahead of the men’s squad hosting Manchester City at Stamford Bridge for the Premier League.

A busy schedule ahead which include back-to-back Champions League group stage midweek matches has manager Emma Hayes opting to rotate her squad instead of sticking to her usual guns.

Everton starting eleven:
Brosnan | Veje, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Sorensen, Piemonte, Payne, Finnigan (c), Galli, S. Holmgaard, K. Holmgaard

Substitutes from: Ramsey, Duggan, Bissell, Aherne, Campbell, Bennison, Snoeijs, Olesen

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Berger | Périsset, Bright (c), Carter, Charles | Cuthbert, Cankovic, Nusken | Kaneryd, Kerr, Fleming

Substitutes from: Musovic, Fishel, Ingle, James, Lawrence, Kirby, Mjelde, Buchanan, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 13.00 GMT; 8:00am ET; 6:30pm IST
Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, UK
Referee: Lauren Impey

On TV: none (US); none (UK); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!

