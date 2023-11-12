It’s a busy Sunday afternoon for Chelsea today as the Women team take on Everton at the Merseyside, ahead of the men’s squad hosting Manchester City at Stamford Bridge for the Premier League.

A busy schedule ahead which include back-to-back Champions League group stage midweek matches has manager Emma Hayes opting to rotate her squad instead of sticking to her usual guns.

Everton starting eleven:

Brosnan | Veje, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Sorensen, Piemonte, Payne, Finnigan (c), Galli, S. Holmgaard, K. Holmgaard

Substitutes from: Ramsey, Duggan, Bissell, Aherne, Campbell, Bennison, Snoeijs, Olesen

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Berger | Périsset, Bright (c), Carter, Charles | Cuthbert, Cankovic, Nusken | Kaneryd, Kerr, Fleming

Substitutes from: Musovic, Fishel, Ingle, James, Lawrence, Kirby, Mjelde, Buchanan, Beever-Jones

Date / Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 13.00 GMT; 8:00am ET; 6:30pm IST

Venue: Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, UK

Referee: Lauren Impey

On TV: none (US); none (UK); none (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: The FA Player (int’l)

Let’s do this!