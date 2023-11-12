 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

By David Pasztor
/ new
Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Welcome to the last game before the last international break of the calendar year.

Can we beat City? Can we at least score a goal? We’ve failed to do either in the last six (6!) meetings against them.

Pochettino makes one change from Monday, with Marc Cucurella coming in for Levi Colwill, who’s not even on the bench. (Hopefully not an injury!)

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):
Sánchez | Cucurella, Silva, Disasi, James (c) | Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo | Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Substitutes from: Petrović, Gusto, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Matos, Mudryk, Broja

Manchester City starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Ederson | Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Walker (c) | Rodri, Bernardo | Doku, Álvarez, Foden | Haaland

Substitutes from: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Kovačić, Grealish, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Date / Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST
Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6
Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History