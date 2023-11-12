Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Welcome to the last game before the last international break of the calendar year.

Can we beat City? Can we at least score a goal? We’ve failed to do either in the last six (6!) meetings against them.

Pochettino makes one change from Monday, with Marc Cucurella coming in for Levi Colwill, who’s not even on the bench. (Hopefully not an injury!)

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Sánchez | Cucurella, Silva, Disasi, James (c) | Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo | Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Substitutes from: Petrović, Gusto, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Matos, Mudryk, Broja

Manchester City starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Ederson | Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Walker (c) | Rodri, Bernardo | Doku, Álvarez, Foden | Haaland

Substitutes from: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Kovačić, Grealish, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Date / Time: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Anthony Taylor (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!