There’s an old adage that advocates for never changing a winning lineup, and the WAGNH Community appear to subscribe to that to a great extent. In fact, only two of the eleven starters picked for tonight’s game against Manchester City come in with less than 80% of the vote, and none of the eleven receive less than 60%.

Quite clear indeed. (That goes for formation as well, with the 4-2-3-1 and the 4-3-3, which both can easily describe our standard formation, coming in at a combined 87%.)

4-2-3-1 (58%)

Sánchez (95%) | Cucurella (64%), Colwill (69%), Silva (86%), James (98%) | Enzo (98%), Caicedo (99%) | Palmer (98%), Gallagher (90%), Sterling (88%) | Jackson (82%)

So that’s one change from the Spurs game on Monday, with Marc Cucurella preferred ahead of Axel Disasi. Cucurella did come on at half-time in that game, but replaced Levi Colwill at left back instead. I would be surprised if Pochettion opts for two attacking full backs, though I suppose James might have his hands full with Doku regardless.

Of the subs, Badiashile leads the way with 45%. Disasi gets 43% while Mudryk’s at 31%. No one else has more than the 4% for backup goalkeeper Petrović.