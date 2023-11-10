Christopher Nkunku has become a more familiar face around Cobham of late, and he’s also started appearing frequently in photos released from the training ground, documenting his improving rehab progress.

Recent reports have guessed that he could be back soon after the international break, just in time for the busy festive season, and it sounds like the 25-year-old himself is pushing for that date (November 25) as well, as confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino in Friday’s press conference.

“We had some conversation and he said to me, ‘Coach, I want to be ready for after international break, Newcastle’. I asked him yesterday and he said ‘hmmm’, and I said ‘you are liar’. ‘No, no I am ready’. “It is close and he is doing really well. We are so happy with him, the way he is recovering, he is very professional. Roméo Lavia is also close. They trained today on the pitch. Hope that next week will be involved with the team and see after. Day by day see when it is possible to play with the team.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Nkunku AND Lavia, double debut soon? Oh my!