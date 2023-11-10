Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Our final test before the last international break of the calendar year is the small matter of trying to beat Manchester City, and doing so at Stamford Bridge, which hasn’t exactly been the most friendly of confines for a while now: we’ve won just 3 of 18 in the league at home in 2023; we’ve won 5 of 16 away, including the last three on the bounce.

But perhaps Monday’s hilarious win against Spurs will prove to be the start of a turnaround in our fortunes. And we’ve tended to play our best football against the best opposition, and opposition doesn’t get much better than the Pep-juggernaut.

Thankfully, it looks like Enzo Fernández has indeed recovered from the knock he received from walking red card Cristian Romero, and should be available to start. In fact, Mauricio Pochettino didn’t have any bad news to give in today’s press conference regarding injuries, which sounds like a win already.

