Gaga Slonina earns USMNT call-up for Nations League quarterfinals

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) will be playing a home and away two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Trinidad & Tobago in the upcoming international break, with the winner not only advancing to the final four of the League but also clinching a spot in next summer’s Copa América. The traditionally exclusively South American continental tournament (save for a few invited teams to even out numbers if needed) will also feature six teams from North America this time around — and will be played in the USA.

And there is a familiar name among the 24 called up by the USA yesterday, with Chelsea loanee Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina one of the three goalkeepers named. While Slonina does have one senior cap to his name already, this is the first time the 19-year-old has been called up with the rest of the “A” team. (Missing from the selection is one Christian Pulisic, who’s currently injured — and had missed his first game for AC Milan over the weekend as well as a result. Timothy Weah and Tyler Adams are also missing through injury.)

While Gaga probably won’t play ahead of Matt Turner, it’s still nice to see him work his way up to at least third on the back of his performances for KAS Eupen in the Belgian top division.