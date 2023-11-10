As if Monday’s game wasn’t ridiculous, dramatic, and ridiculously dramatic enough already — and also quite fun in retrospect — we might have a bit more fallout from it, as according to multiple reports, The FA are “reviewing” footage of the celebrations following Cole Palmer’s equalizer.

They are specifically looking at Raheem Sterling, who appears to bend down and pick up something, which something he then seems toss up in the air behind him and off the pitch. The (available) footage does not show what the object is, where it came from, or where it lands, but the assumption is that it’s a “missile” that was thrown by (Spurs) fans in that corner of the stadium — possibly the same thing that appears to hit Palmer in the shin at one point — and that Sterling seems to be throwing it back into the stands.

Or at least that’s the general allegation, which is now being “investigated” by Sherlock Holmeses of The FA. I have no idea how they will prove or disprove it since the only footage we seem to have at the moment of this incident is from Chelsea social media. And that only shows part of the story (and not the most important part).

Not that I’m expecting a rigorous investigation by any stretch of the imagination. It’s The FA we’re talking about after all, so they’ll just make it up as they go. For what it’s worth, Richarlison was banned for one game for throwing a lit flare back into the stands at Goodison two seasons ago when they beat Chelsea, and Didier Drogba was once banned for three games for throwing a coin back against Burnley in 2008.

So, I guess, just don’t throw things back, even if they get thrown at you.