Chelsea vs. Blackburn Rovers, Carabao Cup: Live blog; highlights

Back in the League Cup after eliminating Premier League outfit Brighton on a 1-0 scoreline at the end of September, Chelsea face Championship side Blackburn Rovers to advance further in one of the few competitions we really seem to have a winning chance.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino chose the strongest lineup he could muster to face the Seagulls in the previous round of the competition. Today the boss did the same, hoping his best available set of eleven starters can do the job yet again.

Let’s do this!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | James (c), Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella | Ugochukwu, Enzo | Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling | Jackson

Substitutes from: Petrovic, Colwill, Gusto, Maatsen, Caicedo, Madueke, Matos, Castledine, Washington

Blackburn starting lineup (4-1-4-1):

Wahlstedt | Brittain, Carter, Hill, Pickering | A. Wharton | Travis (c), Garrett, Markanday, Moran | Leonard

Substitutes from: Hilton, S. Wharton, Gamble, Batty, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Dolan, Ennis

Date / Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 19:45 GMT; 3:45pm EDT; 1:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Tim Robinson

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); none? (India); none (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); ESPN+ (USA); none? (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!