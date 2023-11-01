Mauricio Pochettino has made it pretty clear that he will be fielding as strong of a starting lineup as fitness and motivation levels shall allow tonight, in the fourth round of the League Cup against second tier opposition in Blackburn Rovers.

Just how strong that will turn out to be, we’ll just have to wait and see. If it were up to the WAGNH Community, some would get a chance to redeem themselves, while others would get a chance to impress.

Among the former would be the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi, after their personal horror-shows and culpability in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford.

Among the latter would be the likes of Noni Madueke (who had a few moments of brilliance in that same game, which what was just his first Premier League start under Pochettino) or Benoît Badiashile (who’s yet to make an appearance after dealing with an injury all summer) or Djordje Petrović (who’s watched Robert Sánchez soak up all available minutes at goalkeeper so far) or Ian Maatsen (who narrowly edged out all other actual full backs in a very even vote at the position) or Lesley Ugochukwu (who’s fourth-choice of four in central midfield at the moment).

The community also don’t risk Reece James (though Pochettino already confirmed a start for our captain), and rest Thiago Silva and Enzo Fernández. No rest for Cole Palmer or Conor Gallagher however!

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (60%)

Petrović (78%) | Maatsen (59%), Badiashile (79%), Colwill (55%), Disasi (67%) | Caicedo (57%), Ugochukwu (80%) | Madueke (75%), Gallagher (71%), Palmer (75%) | Jackson (70%)