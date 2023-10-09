Axel Disasi now withdrawn from France squad due to injury

Just a few hours after being added to the France squad as an injury-replacement for Jules Koundé, Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has been withdrawn due to an injury of his own. RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba has been called up in his stead.

Disasi’s injury is being called a quadriceps knock, which he is said to have picked up in our 4-1 win at Burnley on Saturday. Disasi played the full-90 in that game, just as he has in every one of our games so far this season, in any competition. In fact, Disasi is the only non-goalkeeper in the squad to have yet to miss a minute.

So hopefully this is just a minor thing, a bit of maintenance to help him recover for our upcoming (and rather daunting) fixture list after the international break — the timing would suggest this, but you never know especially given our rotten luck with injuries over the past many, many months. Disasi was not on any injury report following Saturday’s game.