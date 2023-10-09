Having played every single minute of every single game so far, Chelsea defensive man-mountain and most exuberant goal celebration hype-man Axel Disasi will not be getting much rest in the next two weeks, having earned a call-up by France to replace the injured Jules Koundé.

Disasi does have four caps to his name already, though only one start and only one appearance since the final of the 2022 World Cup (where he played one minute).

Joining him will be fellow Chelsea man Malo Gusto, who replaces the also injured Dayot Upamecano and thus could be in line for his senior debut. The 20-year-old was suspended for our last three games, but was a key player before then, deputizing for the injured Reece James before then.

And speaking of injury replacements and potential senior debuts, Ian Maatsen has also gotten the call, this one from the Netherlands, to take the place of Steven Berghuis.

Congrats to all three, who will hopefully avoid injuries of their own at the same time.