Burnley 1-4 Chelsea, Player Ratings: The Raheem Sterling force reawakens

1. RAHEEM STERLING (9.1)

The ratings overall don’t quite match up to the final score in this one, though I suppose that’s a decent reminder for the record that we were actually absolute dog doo-doo in the first-half, and only a lucky deflection off of a Sterling cross allowed us to go into half-time without being behind.

The second half was much, much, much improved, but that one constant was that Sterling was at the heart and center of our best moves, instigating, creating, finishing — doing it all. He won the penalty, then scored our third, and then had the secondary assist on our fourth. This is the Sterling whom we saw in the first few games of the season, before he decided to take September off.

But now he’s back in full effect — Gareth Southgate, are you watching? — and hopefully will keep this up a bit longer. The fixture list is looking mighty scary after the break!

2. COLE PALMER (7.7)

The goal was the first of his career for Chelsea, and also his first ever Premier League goal, but all that was just icing on top of another delightful cake of a performance from the 21-year-old.

He’s made the top three in five of his six appearances so far, which is two more top-three finishes than the next best on the team. And even when he’s not Man of the Match, he makes telling contributions — unlike, say, Sterling, who’s been voted Man of the Match three times now, but has no other top-three appearances. You wouldn’t expect the younger player to be the more consistent producer, but that’s where we are at the moment with these two.

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.4)

Gallagher just edges out halftime substitute Nicolas Jackson for third place, and another podium finish for our stand-in captain is certainly nice to see, especially considering that he’s become the hot-take lightning rod this season following the departures of Jorginho, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz.

vs. BURNLEY (PL, A, W 4-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): Sterling (9.1)

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Palmer (7.7), Gallagher (7.4), Jackson (7.4, sub), Caicedo (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Disasi (6.9), Sánchez (6.6), Colwill (6.6), Enzo (6.5), Silva (6.5), Mudryk (6.4, sub), Cucurella (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Maatsen (5.8, sub), Broja (5.5)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL