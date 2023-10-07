The Daily Hilario: Sunday

Wow
Ange Postecoglou's Spurs go top of the Premier League - with 10 men too!— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 7, 2023
Tottenham have also made their best start to a season since their 1960/61 campaign, when they won the league and cup double #OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/Jt1A9EQKMa
Hmm
90 - For the first time in their Premier League history, Manchester United have trailed going into the 90th minute of a match but then gone on to win. Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/4fdKepBS4b— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2023
Hmm
Pep Guardiola is a reasonable man pic.twitter.com/lzhx3SIiV9— GOAL (@goal) October 6, 2023
Loading comments...