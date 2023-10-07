Burnley are having some issues handling Chelsea’s pressing this second half and thanks to a well-placed Moisés Caicedo tackle, the ball falls to Conor Gallagher in the attacking third. The Chelsea captain lays it to Raheem on the left wing, who does one of his classic plays with a few light touches to keep the ball in possession and then shooting across the goalkeeper to add one more goal to the scoreline against Burnley.