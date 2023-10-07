Burnley 1-4 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

It was an almighty struggle for Chelsea in the first half, lacking tempo and invention by and large and creating little danger as a result. Burnley weren’t all that much better either, but did make their one shot on target count, with young Wilson Odobert scoring his first Premier League goal.

Chelsea did get quite lucky to head into half-time level on the scoreboard however, with Raheem Sterling’s cross deflecting off of center back Ameen Al-Dahkil and looping over the goalkeeper into the net just before the break.

Chelsea came out with a lot of more intent and impetus in the second half, and were rewarded almost immediately as Sterling burst past his man and won a penalty, which was coolly dispatched by Palmer.

Sánchez was called into action as Burnley looked for a response, but it was Enzo who wasted the better chance after some good interplay between Sterling and half-time substitute Nicolas Jackson.

And it was that man Sterling again who popped up with the third goal, finishing expertly from Gallagher’s assist after Moisés Caicedo won the ball in midfield. Jackson made it four not long after, thanks to yet another stellar run from Sterling (Palmer with the primary assist this time); Chelsea playing with the ease and comfort of a multi-goal lead.

We probably could’ve had more, but I guess four will do.

Carefree.

Just the one change from Monday’s win, with Sterling replacing Mudryk, who presumably didn’t recover well enough from the knock to his quad. Mudryk did come on for the final few.

Cole Palmer’s first Chelsea goal and first Premier League goal. Congrats!

Jackson and Sterling both on 3 goals now, in all competitions, to lead the team

Three wins in a row!

Next up: international break; then Arsenal at home in two weeks

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: