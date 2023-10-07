Burnley vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to match number eight of the Premier League season, wherein Chelsea will be seeking out third Premier League win of the season and a third win in a row in all competitions for the first time since March.

As expected, Mauricio Pochettino is sticking with the winning lineup from Monday, including up top, where Armando Broja retains his spot over the returning-from-suspension Nicolas Jackson — but not at left wing, where Raheem Sterling comes in for Mykhailo Mudryk, who had picked up a (minor) quad injury on Monday. Presumably he didn’t recover as well as we had hoped though he is on the bench.

18-year-old Wilson Odobert starts for Burnley, who make several changes to their winning team from Tuesday.

Here we go!

Burnley starting lineup (4-3-3):

Trafford | Taylor, Delcroix, Al-Dakhil, Vitinho | Brownhill, Cullen, Berge | Tresor, Foster, Odobert

Substitutes from: Muric, O’Shea, Roberts, Ramsey, Amdouni, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Cork, Rodriguez

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Sánchez | Colwill, Silva, Disasi, Cucurella | Enzo, Caicedo | Sterling, Gallagher (c), Palmer | Broja

Substitutes from: Petrović, Gilchrist, Maatsen, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Matos, Madueke, Mudryk, Jackson

Date / Time: Saturday, October 7, 2023, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Referee: Stuart Attwell (on pitch); Darren Bond (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Blitz (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

