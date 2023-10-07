Unsurprisingly, given injuries and our good performances recently, the WAGNH Community’s preferred lineup is almost unchanged from Monday night’s 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

There is one important change however, with the returning from suspension Nicolas Jackson beating out Armando Broja, and quite handily indeed, earning over 70% of the vote, more twice as much as Broja’s 33%. (The two percentages sum to about 105%, so there were quite a few who wanted to see both of them from the start together, which might be interesting as well.)

Other than Jackson’s return, the rest is the same. In fact, only the slight injury concerns for Moisés Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk are what kept them to just 67% and 62% of the vote, respectively. Otherwise, they probably would’ve been near or over 90%, like the rest of the team who kept their places.

The bench players are led by Raheem Sterling on 40%, with Lesley Ugochukwu and Ian Maatsen getting 20%, Noni Madueke getting 16%, and all the rest at 10% or less. And so:

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

4-2-3-1 (66%)

Sánchez (94%) | Colwill (99%+), Silva (93%), Disasi (94%), Cucurella (93%) | Enzo (96%), Caicedo (67%) | Mudryk (62%), Gallagher (86%), Palmer (91%) | Jackson (72%)