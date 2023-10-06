Chelsea loanee Ângelo Gabriel named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month

Ângelo Gabriel may be just one of a dozen or so teenage talents to be signed by Chelsea over the last couple transfer windows, but the young winger didn’t waste too much time in impressing during the preseason tour in the USA and he also didn’t dally much after joining our multi-club brethren RC Strasbourg on loan for the season.

The 18-year-old Brazil U20 international was today named Young Player of the Month for September in Ligue 1, and that despite not actually registering any goals and only collecting one official assist across four appearances in the month (starting the last three). Overall, Ângelo has made seven appearances, the first three off the bench and the last four from the start — including in tonight’s contest against Nantes, which stands at 0-0 at half-time.

Strasbourg have yet to hit their stride this season, and have collected just 10 points so far, with just one win in their last four games. Given the fan unrest regarding BlueCo’s ownership, they certainly could use a few wins — just like Chelsea!

In any case, congrats, Ângelo! Keep it up!