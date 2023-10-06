Mudryk, Caicedo, Chukwuemeka gametime decisions as Pochettino looks to keep momentum going for Chelsea

Chelsea’s fortunes appear to be turning on the pitch, with back-to-back solid wins over teams that finished above us in the table last season, but our fortunes in the treatment room remain rather mixed.

Thankfully, neither goalscorer from Monday night, Mykhailo Mudryk or Armando Broja, nor record-signing Moisés Caicedo are set to miss much, if any time with the knocks they picked up in that game. Mudryk and Caicedo trained normally and should be in the squad — though may not necessarily start. Same goes for young Carney Chukwuwemeka, who’s been out for seven weeks with a knee problem, since scoring in the first-half of our second match of the season.

“Yes, both [Mudryk and Caicedo are] in the squad, we will decide whether they are available from the start or not. [For Chukwuemeka] it was close last week to join us. This week has trained well, I still have not decided because I need to check with [assistant] Jesus [Perez] and the medical staff.”

In Monday’s 2-0 win over Fulham, Chelsea scored more than one goal for the first time in five matches, and just the third time in nine matches all season. With Nicolas Jackson suspended, Broja got the start, and got on the scoresheet immediately — earning some strong praise from not only the head coach, but observers as well.

That might present a bit of a conundrum for Pochettino at the top of the formation, though it sounds like he’s already made up his mind over who gets the nod tomorrow.

“Yes, we already took the decision. They know. You can find information. We have made the decision and you will see tomorrow.” “[...] I think Broja has amazing potential Now it’s about how he recovers from this injury and long period he was out. He is a very talented player, we trust him, that’s why he played against Fulham and maybe tomorrow. Now he needs time, to feel complete. If not his body, in his mind also. It sometimes also effects your mind. He is in a very good mood, a very good way, working really hard and I hope he can improve in the next few weeks and be a player that we really trust.”

Speaking of feeling good, the mood has certainly improved with wins in our last two games. Now, with an international window coming up after the weekend, we have a great chance to keep building on that momentum and head into the break on a high note.

“After two victories it is important to keep thinking in the same way and improve. We were losing games and not getting what we deserve. The most important is the journey and we know very well that we need to keep improving. We won two games but still nothing so far in the way we want to play and perform and the principles we hope to have. [But] it’s a good opportunity to win again and to feel the victory and for us the three points are important. “[...] Of course, we want momentum. We go to the international break with different feeling to the last, it is really important to win the game but we need to stay calm. “[...] Every single game is important for us. For us it is two different things. One is to get the result we need, another is to settle our principles and help the players arrive at their best and in their best form that they can. Every single game is important and tomorrow will be a tough game because it is a team that runs a lot and tries to play and is doing well. It is going to be tough and we go there to get three points.” -Mauricio Pochettino; source: Football.London

Burnley have yet to win a game at home this season. Let’s make sure that stays true this weekend as well.