Burnley vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Chelsea have a great chance to win three matches in a row for just the second time in 2023 when we take on newly promoted Burnley this Saturday at Turf Moor. Vincent Kompany’s men have yet to win a home game this season — though they’ve faced some staunch opposition in Manchester City, Spurs, and Aston Villa, as well as Manchester United.

And our prospects of doing so should be improved by the return of Nicolas Jackson from suspension, as well as the possible availability of Mykhailo Mudryk and Moisés Caicedo, both of whom came off injured in Monday’s game but were back in training on Thursday. Armando Broja was also a full participant though expecting him to start twice in one week may be a bit too much after such a lengthy period out.

An international break follows after this game, after which we should be getting a few more players back, including Reece James.

But first! Choose wisely.

